European Space Agency Chief Says Ukraine Submitted Letter Seeking Membership

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 11:51 PM

European Space Agency (ESA) Director-General Josef Aschbacher said at the Space Symposium on Wednesday that Ukraine has submitted a letter requesting ESA membership and the agency partners are looking into how to assist the country

"They eventually submitted a letter to me to become a member of the European Space Agency,"Aschbacher said, adding that the membership consideration process is a long one but the agency is looking at ways to help the Ukrainians.

In April of 2018, then ESA Director-General Jan Woerner told Sputnik that a decision on the possible accession of Ukraine to the agency would not be taken in the near future.

"Ukraine asked for closer cooperation and we have only a few contacts with Ukraine," Woerner said. "To be a member of ESA means not just to get something, you have to pay. ... You can then be part of bigger projects and so on, so we are also looking in that case."

Ukraine's State Space Agency said in 2017 that they were actively cooperating with the ESA in order to secure membership in the agency.

Aschbacher spoke on the sidelines of the 37th Space Symposium that brings together representatives of the world's space agencies, commercial space businesses as well as military, national security and intelligence organizations to discuss and plan the future of space exploration.

