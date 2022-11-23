UrduPoint.com

European Space Agency Names Five New Astronauts

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 11:46 PM

European Space Agency names five new astronauts

The European Space Agency unveiled its new class of career astronauts on Wednesday, two women and three men from five different Western European countries

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The European Space Agency unveiled its new class of career astronauts on Wednesday, two women and three men from five different Western European countries.

The agency chose France's Sophie Adenot, Spain's Pablo Alvarez Fernandez, Britain's Rosemary Coogan, Belgium's Raphael Liegeois and Switzerland's Marco Sieber out of more than 22,500 applicants.

At a ministerial council in Paris, the ESA also announced the first astronaut recruit with a physical disability, Britain's John McFall, who will join a separate "parastronaut" programme.

Adenot, 40, is an air helicopter test pilot with around 3,000 hours of flying experience.

Coogan, 31, has an astronomy doctorate from the University of Sussex.

"I'm European but from the UK," Coogan said at the ceremony. Though Britain has left the European Union, it remains in the ESA.

Switzerland's Sieber trained as a paratrooper with the Swiss Special Forces Commando before becoming a helicopter rescue doctor.

McFall works as a trauma and orthopaedic specialist in the south of England, the ESA said.

His leg was amputated after a motorcycle accident at the age of 18 and he went on to represent the UK as a Paralympic sprinter.

There was one woman, Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti, among the six astronauts selected in the ESA's previous 2009 astronaut class, which also included Britain's Timothy Peake and France's Thomas Pesquet.

Related Topics

Accident France European Union Doctor Paris Spain Italy United Kingdom Belgium Switzerland Women From

Recent Stories

3 die, 4 injured in road mishap near Musafirkhana

3 die, 4 injured in road mishap near Musafirkhana

39 seconds ago
 US Could Soon Approve Chevron to Expand Venezuelan ..

US Could Soon Approve Chevron to Expand Venezuelan Oil Operations - Reports

41 seconds ago
 Taiwan Discusses Space Cooperation With Germany, F ..

Taiwan Discusses Space Cooperation With Germany, France - Reports

42 seconds ago
 Enhancing employability for graduates biggest chal ..

Enhancing employability for graduates biggest challenge: VC GCU

49 seconds ago
 Joint Coordination Center Chief Steps Down, Deputy ..

Joint Coordination Center Chief Steps Down, Deputy Becomes Acting Officer in Cha ..

17 minutes ago
 Potential US Rail Strike Could Cost Economy $1Bln ..

Potential US Rail Strike Could Cost Economy $1Bln in First Week if Not Averted - ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.