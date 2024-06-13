European Stock Markets Falter
Published June 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) European stock markets faltered Thursday following mixed showings by Asia and on Wall Street, as traders reacted to US Federal Reserve signals that it plans only one interest-rate cut this year.
Paris and Frankfurt were the biggest fallers, shedding more than one percent nearing the half-way stage, with investors continuing to track fallout from shock European Union elections at the weekend.
Oil prices were down nearly one percent, while the euro and pound steadied versus the Dollar.
- Key figures around 1100 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 8,174.59 points
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.4 percent at 7,758.67
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.1 percent at 18,424.
88
EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.1 percent at 4,981.29
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 38,720.47 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.0 percent at 18,112.63 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,028.92 (close)
New York - Dow Jones: DOWN 0.1 percent at 38,712.21 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0800 from $1.0811 on Wednesday
Euro/pound: UP at 84.53 pence from 84.45 pence
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2777 from $1.2797
Dollar/yen: UP at 157.18 Yen from 156.86 yen
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.8 percent at $77.86 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $81.94 per barrel
