European stock markets rebound at open

(@FahadShabbir)

European stock markets rose at the open Monday, rebounding slightly from a pre-weekend slide on spreading concerns over the coronavirus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :European stock markets rose at the open Monday, rebounding slightly from a pre-weekend slide on spreading concerns over the coronavirus.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.3 percent to 7,305.54 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 climbed 0.4 percent to 13,032.20 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 percent to 5,821.08.