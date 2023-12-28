European stocks dip as trading year nears end

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) European stock markets dipped Thursday with recent profits banked on the penultimate trading day of the year.

Asian equity indices had largely closed higher, with Hong Kong leading the gains as investors worked on expectations the US Federal Reserve will cut rates next year.

Global stock markets have mostly been on the front foot since the Fed's most recent meeting, when it signalled its rate-hike cycle could be nearing an end as inflation slows.

"Indices have been powered higher, partly by optimism about a soft landing for the US and there is still a risk of the economy slowing more sharply as the full effect of higher borrowing costs filter through," noted Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The Tokyo stock market closed lower Thursday as a stronger Yen weighed on exporters.

Wall Street indices ended slightly higher Wednesday.