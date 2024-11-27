European stocks drop on Trump trade war worries

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) European stock markets mostly retreated Wednesday on concerns Europe could be the next tariffs target for US president-elect Donald Trump, who has announced a tough-negotiating hawk as his trade envoy.

"Investors are growing increasingly concerned that Donald Trump's next tariff target is continental Europe," said Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell.

For Europe, this would create "another potential headwind on top of the existing one in the form of lacklustre economic activity", he added.

While there were losses for Paris and Frankfurt stock markets approaching the half-way stage Wednesday, London managed to nudge higher.

After another record-breaking lead from Wall Street on Tuesday, Chinese markets rallied as data showed that China's industrial sector narrowed losses in October.

The Dollar dropped against main rivals awaiting the release Wednesday of the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, as well as figures on jobless claims and economic growth.

The Fed has indicated support for a gradual approach to future interest-rate cuts as the jobs market remains solid, according to minutes from their November policy meeting.