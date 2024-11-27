Open Menu

European Stocks Drop On Trump Trade War Worries

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM

European stocks drop on Trump trade war worries

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) European stock markets mostly retreated Wednesday on concerns Europe could be the next tariffs target for US president-elect Donald Trump, who has announced a tough-negotiating hawk as his trade envoy.

"Investors are growing increasingly concerned that Donald Trump's next tariff target is continental Europe," said Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell.

For Europe, this would create "another potential headwind on top of the existing one in the form of lacklustre economic activity", he added.

While there were losses for Paris and Frankfurt stock markets approaching the half-way stage Wednesday, London managed to nudge higher.

After another record-breaking lead from Wall Street on Tuesday, Chinese markets rallied as data showed that China's industrial sector narrowed losses in October.

The Dollar dropped against main rivals awaiting the release Wednesday of the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, as well as figures on jobless claims and economic growth.

The Fed has indicated support for a gradual approach to future interest-rate cuts as the jobs market remains solid, according to minutes from their November policy meeting.

Related Topics

Dollar Europe China Trump London Paris Frankfurt Lead October November Market From Top Jobs

Recent Stories

PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur

PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur

18 minutes ago
 COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

3 hours ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

5 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

6 hours ago
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

18 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

18 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

18 hours ago

More Stories From World