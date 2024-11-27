European Stocks Drop On Trump Trade War Worries
Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) European stock markets mostly retreated Wednesday on concerns Europe could be the next tariffs target for US president-elect Donald Trump, who has announced a tough-negotiating hawk as his trade envoy.
"Investors are growing increasingly concerned that Donald Trump's next tariff target is continental Europe," said Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell.
For Europe, this would create "another potential headwind on top of the existing one in the form of lacklustre economic activity", he added.
While there were losses for Paris and Frankfurt stock markets approaching the half-way stage Wednesday, London managed to nudge higher.
After another record-breaking lead from Wall Street on Tuesday, Chinese markets rallied as data showed that China's industrial sector narrowed losses in October.
The Dollar dropped against main rivals awaiting the release Wednesday of the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, as well as figures on jobless claims and economic growth.
The Fed has indicated support for a gradual approach to future interest-rate cuts as the jobs market remains solid, according to minutes from their November policy meeting.
Recent Stories
PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
More Stories From World
-
Iran welcomes end of Israel 'aggression' in Lebanon40 minutes ago
-
Opposition figures killed as Tanzania holds local election40 minutes ago
-
Lebanon PM says army to reinforce south after ceasefire51 minutes ago
-
Plastic pollution talks must speed up, chair warns1 hour ago
-
Thousands of Lebanese head home as Israel-Hezbollah truce takes hold1 hour ago
-
Plastic pollution talks must speed up, chair warns1 hour ago
-
EasyJet annual profit rises 40% on package holidays2 hours ago
-
New EU commission to get all clear with big push on defence and economy2 hours ago
-
Namibia votes with ruling party facing its toughest race yet3 hours ago
-
Malaysia drops corruption charges linked to 1MDB case against ex-PM Najib: lawyer3 hours ago
-
Adani Group says it lost nearly $55 bn as US charges sparked rout3 hours ago
-
Volkswagen says to sell operations in China's Xinjiang region3 hours ago