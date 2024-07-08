Open Menu

European Stocks, Euro Bounce Back After French Election

Published July 08, 2024

Europe's main equity markets and the euro rebounded from initial losses on Monday as investors digested snap French elections in which a hung parliament appeared the likeliest outcome

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Europe's main equity markets and the euro rebounded from initial losses on Monday as investors digested snap French elections in which a hung parliament appeared the likeliest outcome.

In France, the left emerged as the biggest group in a new parliament, beating out a resurgent far right in a vote called by President Emmanuel Macron three years ahead of schedule.

Macron's centrist alliance obtained fewer seats in parliament but held up better than expected.

The outcome, in which no bloc has an outright majority, has left the country in a "thick fog" of uncertainty, according to one pollster.

Yet European equities advanced on relief that despite polls the far-right National Rally (RN) of Marine Le Pen had neither won a parliamentary majority nor was in a dominant position.

"European stocks have recovered from earlier losses as investors recover from the shock of the French election result," City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta told AFP.

"Of course, there are concerns over a left-wing alliance, but this is a preferred result to a right-wing win that the market had been dreading."

