UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Higher As German Gloom Fuels ECB Hopes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:04 PM

European stocks higher as German gloom fuels ECB hopes

European stocks pushed higher Monday on expectations that gloomy German economic data boosts the odds for aggressive action from the European Central Bank, while US stocks retreated ahead of key trade talks

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):European stocks pushed higher Monday on expectations that gloomy German economic data boosts the odds for aggressive action from the European Central Bank, while US stocks retreated ahead of key trade talks.

Official German data showed a drop in industrial orders in August, adding to a picture of declining activity at vital manufacturing firms.

Yet bourses in Europe advanced, with Frankfurt, Paris and London all advancing.

"We are in a... scenario where bad news is good news," ThinkMarkets analyst Naeem Aslam told AFP.

"Any weakness in the economic numbers, which we experienced today, confirms that the European Central Bank is going to remain accommodative and this helps investors to favor riskier assets" such as stocks.

Most markets also rose in Asia after a mixed US jobs report on Friday eased worries about a recession in the world's top economy -- and reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will press on with interest rate cuts.

However, there was some nervousness after reports China cut back on the number of areas it is willing to discuss at this week's top-level trade talks in Washington, rekindling concerns about the chances of any agreement between the two.

Wall Street stocks finished lower following a choppy session as the market fluctuated with shifting signals on the direction of US-China trade talks.

Beijing's top trade envoy Liu He is due to meet with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin starting Thursday, the White House said in a statement.

Briefing.

com attributed a mid-afternoon surge and subsequent swoon in stocks to news reports that first talked up progress only to subsequently emphasize the gap between the two sides.

"The market is still in a wait-and-see period for more clarity with respect to US-China trade talks," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

"People are hoping for a swift resolution but realistically they know that most likely they will kick the can down the road because they are still too far apart on several fundamental issues." Besides trade, investors await key data on consumer prices, as well as minutes from last month's Federal Reserve meeting. The market is also beginning to think about third-quarter earnings season, which gets underway this week and gets going in earnest next week.

- Key figures around 2040 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 26,478.02 (close) New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.5 percent at 2,938.79 (close) New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,956.29 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,197.88 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 5,521.61 (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.7 percent at 12,097.43 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.7 percent at 3,471.24 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 21,375.25 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: Closed for a public holiday Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a public holiday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0970 from $1.0979 at 2100 GMT Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2297 from $1.2331 Dollar/yen: UP at 107.29 yen from 106.94 yenBrent North Sea crude: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at $58.35 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 percent at $52.75 per barrel

Related Topics

Resolution World Europe China Washington White House German Road Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Progress New York Euro August Stocks Market All From Agreement Top Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Huge financial support reaches Maulana Fazlur Rehm ..

16 minutes ago

Total of 13 People Injured in Explosion in Afghani ..

8 minutes ago

US Should Develop Dialogue With Those Who Will Sha ..

8 minutes ago

Azerbaijani Parliament May Elect New Prime Ministe ..

2 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific ups its AI game by introducing the al ..

52 minutes ago

'Dangerous nationalism' seriously threatens effort ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.