European Stocks Mostly Rise As Earnings Give Way To Data
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) European stock markets mostly gained Monday after holiday-thinned trade in Asia, as investors awaited US inflation data and other major economic releases due this week.
Another record close for the S&P 500 in New York on Friday did little to inspire buying Monday, with key markets in Asia shut for the Lunar New Year break.
Ahead of Tuesday's US inflation print, Wall Street on Friday welcomed revised data showing the US consumer price index (CPI) cooling in December.
That added to optimism that the Federal Reserve was on course to bring inflation under control, though observers were sceptical as to whether officials would cut US interest rates as early as markets expect.
"Indices will be waiting patiently for tomorrow's US inflation data, with market predictions of a sharp... decline in the headline (January) CPI figure providing a potential tailwind for equities," noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at trading group Scope Markets.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
More Stories From World
-
'Tears, hugs' as two Gaza hostages rescued2 minutes ago
-
Two ex-Guantanamo prisoners return to Afghanistan2 hours ago
-
Deja vu or real fear? NATO grapples with Trump threats2 hours ago
-
Biscuits and hugs: Argentina's Milei mends fences with Pope2 hours ago
-
European stocks mostly rise as earnings give way to data2 hours ago
-
France plans to revoke birthplace citizenship in Mayotte2 hours ago
-
Safety worries for Paris balconies ahead of Olympics2 hours ago
-
'Up in the air': Red Sea crisis puts Yemen peace process on hold3 hours ago
-
Gunman kills three at Greek shipping company: police source3 hours ago
-
Court orders Netherlands to stop F-35 parts delivery to Israel4 hours ago
-
'Hell falling': Fear and grief in Rafah after deadly Israeli raid4 hours ago
-
Relatives of rescued hostages appeal for Gaza deal to free others4 hours ago