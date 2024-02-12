European stocks mostly rise as earnings give way to data

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) European stock markets mostly gained Monday after holiday-thinned trade in Asia, as investors awaited US inflation data and other major economic releases due this week.

Another record close for the S&P 500 in New York on Friday did little to inspire buying Monday, with key markets in Asia shut for the Lunar New Year break.

Ahead of Tuesday's US inflation print, Wall Street on Friday welcomed revised data showing the US consumer price index (CPI) cooling in December.

That added to optimism that the Federal Reserve was on course to bring inflation under control, though observers were sceptical as to whether officials would cut US interest rates as early as markets expect.

"Indices will be waiting patiently for tomorrow's US inflation data, with market predictions of a sharp... decline in the headline (January) CPI figure providing a potential tailwind for equities," noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at trading group Scope Markets.