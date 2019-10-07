UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Slide At Open

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 12:53 PM

European stock markets dropped at the start of trading on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.3 percent to 7,136.64 points

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.2 percent to 11,984.60 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 5,465.58 compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.2 percent to 11,984.60 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 5,465.58 compared with Friday's closing level.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

