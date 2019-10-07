European stocks slide at open

(@imziishan)

London, Oct 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :European stock markets dropped at the start of trading on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index down 0.3 percent to 7,136.64 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.2 percent to 11,984.60 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 5,465.58 compared with Friday's closing level.