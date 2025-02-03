Open Menu

European Stocks Slide At Open As Trump Imposes Tariffs

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM

European stocks slide at open as Trump imposes tariffs

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) European stocks slumped at the open Monday after US President Donald Trump said he would impose EU tariffs after launching trade wars with Canada, China and Mexico.

The Paris and Frankfurt stock markets initially shed more than two percent, driven down by heavy losses for automakers, while London's drop was less sharp after Trump indicated that Britain would likely avoid immediate tariffs.

Around 20 minutes after the open, markets were slightly firmer, with Frankfurt down 1.

6 percent and London losing one percent.

Europe's losses along with falls for the euro and British pound comes after Asian stock markets and the Yen mostly tanked Monday.

"The outlook for global equities just got much gloomier," forecast Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

"We can expect investors to sell first and ask questions later... Hiding places are likely to be few and far between, and for the moment it looks like the Dollar is the only winner," he noted.

Recent Stories

FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES K ..

FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI

38 minutes ago
 vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..

47 minutes ago
 PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index wi ..

PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points

55 minutes ago
 Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes autho ..

Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens regist ..

Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration

1 hour ago
Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China' ..

Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin

1 hour ago
 Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

2 hours ago
 Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Japan launches satellite to have own positioning s ..

Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system

5 hours ago
 TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build fir ..

TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE

5 hours ago
 Korean won dips to yearly low

Korean won dips to yearly low

5 hours ago

More Stories From World