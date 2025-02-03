European Stocks Slide At Open As Trump Imposes Tariffs
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) European stocks slumped at the open Monday after US President Donald Trump said he would impose EU tariffs after launching trade wars with Canada, China and Mexico.
The Paris and Frankfurt stock markets initially shed more than two percent, driven down by heavy losses for automakers, while London's drop was less sharp after Trump indicated that Britain would likely avoid immediate tariffs.
Around 20 minutes after the open, markets were slightly firmer, with Frankfurt down 1.
6 percent and London losing one percent.
Europe's losses along with falls for the euro and British pound comes after Asian stock markets and the Yen mostly tanked Monday.
"The outlook for global equities just got much gloomier," forecast Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
"We can expect investors to sell first and ask questions later... Hiding places are likely to be few and far between, and for the moment it looks like the Dollar is the only winner," he noted.
