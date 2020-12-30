UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Slip Despite UK Approval Of AstraZeneca Covid Jab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:12 PM

European stocks slip despite UK approval of AstraZeneca Covid jab

Europe's stock markets slid Wednesday as news of mounting infections and fears of tighter restrictions eclipsed Britain becoming the first nation to approve a cheap coronavirus vaccine developed by UK pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Europe's stock markets slid Wednesday as news of mounting infections and fears of tighter restrictions eclipsed Britain becoming the first nation to approve a cheap coronavirus vaccine developed by UK pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

The Astra jab -- which will be rolled out in Britain from January 4 -- can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions.

It is therefore cheaper and easier to administer than the rival Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines which require freezing, and has sparked renewed hope of a return to normality in 2021.

While London stocks initially rose, they had turned lower in afternoon trading despite European Union leaders signing their post-Brexit trade deal with Britain -- with just one day to go until the UK finally leaves the bloc.

In mid-afternoon trading, London's FTSE 100 index was 0.3 percent lower.

In the eurozone, Paris stocks shed 0.1 percent while Frankfurt slid 0.3 in a shortened trading session as Germany mulled extending its virus lockdown in the face of rising cases and deaths.

The EU reaching an agreement in principle with China on an investment pact also failed to boost sentiment.

Wall Street opened higher, with the Dow gaining 0.3 percent.

Asia was also mostly firmer with vaccine and economic recovery optimism helping investors look past an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases around the world.

In foreign exchange activity, the US Dollar languished around 2.5-year lows versus the euro and pound, as investor appetite grew for riskier assets like equities.

Bitcoin, the world's most popular cyber Currency, extended this month's blistering run to strike another record high at $28,572.10.

Back in London, Wednesday's announcement sent AstraZeneca shares racing 1.8 percent higher, but it had given up the gains by the afternoon. Moreover, the stock remains about 2.6 percent down over the course of this year despite development of the group's landmark vaccine.

Shares in drugs rival GlaxoSmithKline also rose and then gave up the gains. GSK shares have shed almost a quarter in value since the start of 2020.

"The pharmaceuticals and biotech sector is down nearly 10 percent for the year," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould told AFP.

"This seems like rank ingratitude given the importance of the vaccines upon which they are working, with the AstraZeneca-University of Oxford product due for roll-out any day now -- and GlaxoSmithKline hopeful of launching a product in late 2021.

"Yet through their very success, the drug firms are helping to promote the share prices of others -- companies which will benefit much more dramatically from any success in the effort to contain and beat back the virus and permit any degree of return to economic normality."

Related Topics

World Exchange Dollar Drugs China European Union Germany London Paris Frankfurt Oxford United Kingdom Euro January Stocks 2020 Market From Agreement Share GlaxoSmithKline (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK Has Enough COVID-19 Vaccine Doses on Order to V ..

6 seconds ago

Gamaleya Center Conducting Animal Trials of Antibo ..

8 seconds ago

US Sanctions Venezuelan Judge, Prosecutor Over Tri ..

10 seconds ago

Facebook to close Irish units at center of tax dis ..

11 seconds ago

Tottenham v Fulham Premier League match postponed ..

3 minutes ago

Umar Ayub vows produce cheaper energy by utilizing ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.