UrduPoint.com

European Stores Pull Products Linked To Brazil Deforestation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 04:09 PM

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday.

Chains like Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands.

The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, the Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation.

Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two thirds of global biodiversity loss.

It has also accused meat processing firms of not delivering on promises to end deforestation in their supply chains.

Carrefour withdrew Jack Link's brand beef jerky, a pledge also made by Belgian supermarket Delhaize, and Auchan of France similarly said it would be removing beef jerky products linked to JBS.

"We look at the origin of the products that we would have in other countries -- if we find any -- to make similar decisions if the case arises," Carrefour's director of corporate social responsibility Agathe Grossmith told AFP.

Mighty Earth said other chains including Albert Heijn in the Netherlands, Lidl and Sainsbury's and Princes in Britain were taking similar initiatives.

A spokesman for Sainsbury's, which sources the bulk of its beef products from Britain and Ireland, told AFP the company was taking measures to ensure sourcing of its corned beef products outside Brazil.

An Albert Heijn spokesperson told AFP that "we have now taken the decision to eliminate progressively Brazilian beef and are seeking out alternatives from other countries of origin."The measures come as the European Union brings in new legislation designed to fight deforestation and Mighty Earth director Nico Muzi said in a statement he saw the "noose tightening" around the necks of those involved in deforestation.

The Amazon is the globe's largest tropical rainforest and deforestation, after falling for several years, has risen since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro came to power in 2019.

Related Topics

France European Union Company Sao Paulo Ireland Brazil Belgium Netherlands 2019 From Industry

Recent Stories

State land worth Rs 5m retrieved

State land worth Rs 5m retrieved

14 seconds ago
 Tehsil chairman candidate for maximum welfare work ..

Tehsil chairman candidate for maximum welfare works if elected

15 seconds ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates Princess Sabeeka on B ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Princess Sabeeka on Bahrain&#039;s National Day

25 minutes ago
 New Representative of Guinea Bissau to OIC Present ..

New Representative of Guinea Bissau to OIC Presents Credentials to Secretary Gen ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE is a significant partner to International Atom ..

UAE is a significant partner to International Atomic Energy Agency: Director-Gen ..

55 minutes ago
 UAE announces 200 new COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveri ..

UAE announces 200 new COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.