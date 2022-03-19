European Struggle With Everything Russian Seems Like Racism - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The current European struggle with everything Russian seems like racism, Director of the First European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Paramonov told Sputnik.

"We hope that ...

the (European) struggle with everything Russia, which seems like outright racism, will be replaced with well-thought steps aimed at searching for ways to ensure security and prosperity of the entire European continent, not jut one of its parts," the diplomat said.