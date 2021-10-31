UrduPoint.com

European Trade Commissioner Confirms Easing Of Trump-Era Tariffs On Steel, Aluminum

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:40 AM

European Trade Commissioner Confirms Easing of Trump-Era Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) European Commission Executive Vice President and European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis has confirmed that the US and the European Union have agreed to resolve their steel and aluminum dispute.

The administration of US President Joe Biden announced on Saturday amid the G20 summit in Rome that US steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2018 are going to be finally eased.

"We have agreed with the US to pause our steel & aluminium (232) trade dispute and launch cooperation on a Global Arrangement on Sustainable Steel & Aluminium. Our agreement will be announced by (President of the EU Commission Ursula) von der Leyen and President of the US (Joe Biden) tomorrow," Dombrovskis said on Twitter on Saturday.

EU countries are now set to be able to export duty free some 3.3 million tonnes of steel annually to the United States under a tariff-rate quota system. Meanwhile, the European Union will tax motorcycles, bourbon whiskey, peanut butter and jeans at only 25 percent.

The trade war between the United States and the 27-nation bloc broke out in 2018 under the Trump administration as part of his strategy to impose tariffs to change US trade policy and reduce the trade deficit.

New duties were imposed that largely affected a set of steel, aluminum and other European goods, to which the European Union responded with its tariffs on various US items. The tense trade relations between Brussels and Washington were also affected by a long-term subsidy row between Boeing and Airbus.

