European Trade Unions Urge Russia To Adopt Remaining Provisions Of European Social Charter

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:27 PM

The European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) calls on Russia to adopt the Council of Europe's treaty protecting fundamental social and economic rights, known as the European Social Charter, ETUC General Secretary Luca Visentini said on Wednesday

"We welcome the application of the ratified provisions of the European Social Charter. We urge Russia to accept the other provisions of the Charter as well. For example, there is a number of articles pertaining to the remuneration for the days off and public holidays, medical care, migrant rights, and rights of workers in case of bankruptcy of their employer," Visentini stated at a round table in Moscow marking the Charter's 60th anniversary and 25 years of the Russian membership of the Council of Europe (CoE).

The ETUC chief also urged Russia to address the existing shortcomings in employment, saying that the organization understands the risks faced by Russian trade unions and expresses concerns about the impact of several exemptions on the situation.

"The European trade union movement will also welcome Russia's support regarding the accession to the European Convention on Human Rights and the CoE Collective Complaints procedures and protocols. Russia can count on our movement, just as we count on the support of our colleagues. We must work together to achieve social progress for Russians and for all Europeans, for all workers," Visentini said.

In May 2009, the Russian lower house ratified the revised European Social Charter, which Moscow signed in Strasbourg in 2000.

The European Social Charter protects the social and economic rights of citizens and establishes a monitoring mechanism designed to ensure that these rights are respected by States parties. Together with the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, these treaties constitute a single mechanism for the comprehensive protection of human rights in Europe.

