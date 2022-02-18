UrduPoint.com

European Troops To Be Relocated From Mali To Niger's Border Region - Niamey

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 01:40 PM

European Troops to Be Relocated From Mali to Niger's Border Region - Niamey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) European forces, whose withdrawal from Mali was announced earlier yesterday, will be redeployed to regions of Niger along the border with Mali, Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum said.

On Thursday, France and its allies in the European mission Takuba, along with a small number of Canadian servicemen, began a joint troop pullout from Mali due to disagreements with the African nation's transitional government, which came to power as a result of a military takeover.

"The new bases will be located near (the Malian cities of) Menaka and Gao. They will particularly accept Takuba because it will give us great advantages. These are special forces capable of responding to the threat from terrorist organizations.

Takuba is also a force integrated into the army of Mali and soon into the army of Niger," Bazoum said in an interview with the Le Figaro newspaper issued late on Thursday.

He expects a "vacuum" to be formed with the departure of European forces which will allow for increased activities of terrorist groups present in the region, posing threat to northern Mali and subsequently neighboring Niger, the president added.

African and European countries see the need to reorganize their presence in Mali, he stressed, adding that linked arrangements will be clarified from June. In particular, European troops will be present in Niger and are also expected to be deployed to other countries in need, for example, Benin, he specified.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army France Mali Menaka Gao Benin Niger June Border From Government

Recent Stories

Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rah ..

Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rahi's legacy in upcoming movies

21 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer ..

Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer

21 minutes ago
 OSCE to Assist Turkmenistan in Organizing Presiden ..

OSCE to Assist Turkmenistan in Organizing Presidential Elections - Foreign Minis ..

21 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

21 minutes ago
 Asghar Mall College's girls clinche top positions ..

Asghar Mall College's girls clinche top positions in PU's MSc Geography exams

21 minutes ago
 Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar ..

Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar in Karachi

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>