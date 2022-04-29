UrduPoint.com

European Union Calls On All Actors To Avoid Destabilization Of Situation In Transnistria

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 12:14 PM

European Union Calls on All Actors to Avoid Destabilization of Situation in Transnistria

The European Union has called on all actors concerned to avoid the destabilization of the situation in the unrecognized republic of Transnistria, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The European Union has called on all actors concerned to avoid the destabilization of the situation in the unrecognized republic of Transnistria, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"The reported incidents in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova that have taken place over the last days are detrimental to the security and stability of the Republic of Moldova. The European Union calls on the responsible actors to avoid the destabilisation of the situation," Borrell said in a statement.

The diplomat also reiterated the EU's support for Moldova's "sovereignty and territorial integrity ... within its internationally recognised borders and with a special status for the Transnistrian region."

"To support Moldova in addressing the impact of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the EU is providing comprehensive aid to address the immediate challenges of the refugee inflow, and has stepped up its medium-term support to strengthen Moldova's overall resilience," the statement added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Moldova All Refugee

Recent Stories

Unique hospital cures elephants in India

Unique hospital cures elephants in India

43 seconds ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

46 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

3 hours ago
 CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution ..

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

12 hours ago
 Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.