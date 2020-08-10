European Union Concerned Over Recent Arrests in Hong Kong - Spokesman for Foreign Policy

The European Union is concerned that the recent arrests in Hong Kong show how the National Security Law could limit freedoms in the region, the lead spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Peter Stano, said Monday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The European Union is concerned that the recent arrests in Hong Kong show how the National Security Law could limit freedoms in the region, the lead spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Peter Stano, said Monday in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the police confirmed nine arrests under the recently passed law on suspicion of collusions with foreigners. Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and his two sons are reportedly among the detainees.

"The recent arrests of Jimmy Lai, members of his family and other individuals, and the raid on the offices of newspaper Apple Daily, under allegations of collusion with foreign forces, further stoke fears that the National Security Law is being used to stifle freedom of expression and of the media in Hong Kong," the statement read.

The European Union stresses the importance of respect for human rights and freedoms, the spokesperson said.

"In addition, media freedom and pluralism, are pillars of democracy as they are essential components of open and free society. It is essential that the existing rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents are fully protected, including freedom of speech, of the press and of publication, as well as freedom of association and of assembly," the statement read.