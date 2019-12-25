European Union Condemns Death Sentences in Khashoggi Murder Case - Spokesman

A European Commission spokesman on Tuesday slammed the death sentence verdicts issued by a Saudi court to five people found guilty of involvement in the murder of Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi, arguing that the death penalty can never be a suitable judicial punishment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) A European Commission spokesman on Tuesday slammed the death sentence verdicts issued by a Saudi court to five people found guilty of involvement in the murder of Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi, arguing that the death penalty can never be a suitable judicial punishment.

On Monday, a Saudi court sentenced five people to death for their involvement in Khashoggi's murder. An additional three people were jailed for a combined total of 24 years. Three of the eleven people who stood trial were acquitted, including former top royal adviser Saud al-Qahtani, ex-Consul General in Istanbul Mohammed al-Otaibi and former deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Asiri.

"The European Union is unequivocally opposed to the use of capital punishment always and without exception. It is a cruel and inhumane punishment, which fails to act as a deterrent and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity," the press release, written by the European Commission's lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano, read.

The spokesman also outlined that the European Union would continue to seek transparency in all legal proceedings and the prosecution of every individual involved in the murder of the journalist who went missing in October 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied knowing the location of Khashoggi, The Washington Post columnist, but eventually admitted that he was killed inside the embassy.

Reaction to Monday's verdict has been mixed within the international community. US officials stressed that full accountability was still required in the legal process, while UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stated that Khashoggi's family deserved to see justice done. The Foreign Ministry of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday said that the verdict confirmed the transparency and independence of the Saudi justice system.

Human rights watchdogs slammed the verdict for, as Amnesty International's Middle East Research Director Lynn Maalouf alleged, failing to address the role of Saudi authorities in the journalist's murder.