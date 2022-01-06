European Union Condemns Violence in Kazakhstan, Takes Note of CSTO Help - Commission

The European Union condemns violence underway in Kazakhstan and has taken note of the country's president decision to ask help from CSTO states, European Commission Spokesperson Nabila Massrali said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The European Union condemns violence underway in Kazakhstan and has taken note of the country's president decision to ask help from CSTO states, European Commission Spokesperson Nabila Massrali said on Thursday.

"We continue to follow closely the situation in the Kazakhstan. In particular, the very difficult situation in Almaty.

We condemn acts of violence, vandalism and looting that are happening in Almaty," spokesperson said in a daily briefing.

Massrali added that the European Union has taken note of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to ask CSTO states to send peacekeeping forces.

"At this stake, we do take note of the decision by president Tokayev to ask for assistance from the heads of the CSTO states to send peacekeeping forces for a limited period of time to stabilize the situation," Massrali said adding that such intervention should respect sovereignty of Kazakhstan.�