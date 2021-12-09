UrduPoint.com

European Union Establishes Asylum Agency

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

European Union Establishes Asylum Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The Council of the European Union on Thursday officially adopted regulation establishing the bloc's asylum agency that will build upon the existing European asylum support office (EASO).

"The Council today adopted the regulation establishing the EU asylum agency. This regulation aims to improve the application of asylum policy within the EU, by turning the current European asylum support office (EASO) into a fully-fledged agency," the statement said.

The move aims to improve the functioning of the common European asylum system by strengthening the EASO mandate. As such, the new agency will have the right to deploy experts and technical means to member states that have requested operational support, according to the Council.

The regulation was previously adopted by the European Parliament on November 11.

The European Commission first proposed the EU asylum agency regulations in 2016, its adoption this fall was expedited by the migration crisis on the border with Belarus.

Since summer, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported an influx of migrants crossing over from Belarus. The tensions escalated in November, when several thousand migrants camped on the Polish-Belarusian border in the hope of forcing their way into the EU. The Polish were forced to bolster border security and deploy the military to thwart attempts by illegal migrants to enter the country, resulting in violent clashes.  

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia November Border 2016 From

Recent Stories

TikTokar Ayesha Akram's case: Aamir Sohail alias R ..

TikTokar Ayesha Akram's case: Aamir Sohail alias Rambo seeks bail

14 minutes ago
 Major issues of region can only be resolved throug ..

Major issues of region can only be resolved through dialogue: PM

27 minutes ago
 AUKUS Formation Creates Preconditions for Spread o ..

AUKUS Formation Creates Preconditions for Spread of Nuclear Technologies- Russia ..

25 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 562 new COVID-19 cases, death tol ..

Philippines logs 562 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 50,000

26 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

26 minutes ago
 71 pct of Tonga's eligible population fully vaccin ..

71 pct of Tonga's eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.