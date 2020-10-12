European Union Extends Sanctions Regime Targeting Nicaraguan Officials Until October 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The European Union on Monday has extended its sanctions regime targeting Nicaraguan officials for another 12 months, until October 15, 2021, the Council of the European Union said in a press release.

The EU introduced the sanctions regime against Nicaragua in October 2019, citing the alleged deteriorating political situation in the Central American country. Since the sanctions regime was brought into force, six Nicaraguan officials have been hit with travel bans and asset freezes as part of the EU's response.

"The Council has today extended the existing framework for imposing targeted restrictive measures in view of the situation in Nicaragua for one year, until 15 October 2021," the Council of the European Union said.

The bloc has called on the Nicaraguan government to free political prisoners, allow human rights groups to work in the country without harassment, and reestablish civil and political rights.

The United States and Canada have also imposed sanctions on officials linked to President Daniel Ortega following the authorities' heavy-handed response to a protest movement that sprang up in 2018. Hundreds of protesters are believed to have died in clashes with security forces in the Central American country.