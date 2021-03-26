European Union Facing Start of 3rd Wave of Coronavirus Pandemic - European Commission Head

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The European Union is currently at the start of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We are at the start of the third wave in Europe, and in many European member states infections are on the rise again, mostly due to the variant B117," von der Leyen said at a press conference following the EU summit on late Thursday.