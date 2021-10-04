European Union Keeps Working to Fight Tax Evasion, Increase Transparency - Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The European Union continues its effort to fight tax evasion and increase transparency, European Commission spokesman Daniel Sheridan Ferrie said on Monday, commenting on the Pandora papers.

"The EU has been extremely proactive in the past years in talking these issues and it has a very ambitious agenda to increase transparency and fight against tax evasion," Ferrie said at a briefing.

Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant expressed the belief that paying taxes "is a matter of fairness" in these "difficult times."