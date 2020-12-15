European Union Launches New Mobile Application to Provide COVID-19 Travel Information

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The European Union on Monday has launched a new mobile application, called Re-open EU, which will provide users with up-to-date travel guidance amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the latest public health information.

"As the pandemic situation develops, new measures are being taken across the EU to limit the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its impact. Re-open EU can help citizens take informed decisions, by providing comprehensive information on the health situation, as well as corona safety and travel measures in European countries," an EU press release read.

The application will feature the bloc's weekly updated travel map that color codes regions as either green, orange, yellow, or gray, depending on the current rate of COVID-19 transmission.

It will also contain up-to-date guidance for individuals on the current social distancing regulations that are in force in a specific region, the EU said.

The application is now available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to the EU.

The European Union launched the Re-open EU platform back in June as a stand-alone web portal.