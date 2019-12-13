European Union Offers Condolences to Victims of Chile Military Plane Crash - Spokeswoman

The European Union on Friday has offered its condolences to the relatives of 38 people who died as a Chilean military plane bound for Antarctica crashed off the coast of the South American country earlier in the week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The European Union on Friday has offered its condolences to the relatives of 38 people who died as a Chilean military plane bound for Antarctica crashed off the coast of the South American country earlier in the week.

"In this difficult moment, the European Union conveys its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, to the people of Chile and to the country's authorities," EU spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy Virginie Battu-Henriksson said in a press release on the European External Action Service website.

On Thursday, Chilean Air Force chief Arturo Merino told reporters that there was no hope of finding survivors at the crash site. The C-130 Hercules plane, which was carrying personnel to inspect an oil pipeline in Antarctica, came down on Monday in the Pacific Ocean. Rescue crews began finding debris from the aircraft two days after the plane went missing from radar.

The C-130 aircraft was carrying 38 people - 17 crew members and 21 passengers. Rescuers have found human remains and the crash site and the Chilean military has begun informing the families of the victims.