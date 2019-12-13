UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Union Offers Condolences To Victims Of Chile Military Plane Crash - Spokeswoman

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:20 PM

European Union Offers Condolences to Victims of Chile Military Plane Crash - Spokeswoman

The European Union on Friday has offered its condolences to the relatives of 38 people who died as a Chilean military plane bound for Antarctica crashed off the coast of the South American country earlier in the week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The European Union on Friday has offered its condolences to the relatives of 38 people who died as a Chilean military plane bound for Antarctica crashed off the coast of the South American country earlier in the week.

"In this difficult moment, the European Union conveys its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, to the people of Chile and to the country's authorities," EU spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy Virginie Battu-Henriksson said in a press release on the European External Action Service website.

On Thursday, Chilean Air Force chief Arturo Merino told reporters that there was no hope of finding survivors at the crash site. The C-130 Hercules plane, which was carrying personnel to inspect an oil pipeline in Antarctica, came down on Monday in the Pacific Ocean. Rescue crews began finding debris from the aircraft two days after the plane went missing from radar.

The C-130 aircraft was carrying 38 people - 17 crew members and 21 passengers. Rescuers have found human remains and the crash site and the Chilean military has begun informing the families of the victims.

Related Topics

European Union Oil Died Chile SITE From

Recent Stories

 UK’s elections: At least 15 Pakistanis elected ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmiris, Pakistan Advocate Dialogue For Dispute ..

4 minutes ago

Grand Health Alliance denies medico legal to lawye ..

23 minutes ago

Tremendous response by the customers on Infinix 12 ..

30 minutes ago

Xi congratulates Mamibian president on re-election ..

7 minutes ago

Moldovan President Expects to Discuss Gas Deliveri ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.