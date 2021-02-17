European Union Received 33 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines So Far - EU Commission

European Union received a total of 33 million shots of vaccines against the coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) European Union received a total of 33 million shots of vaccines against the coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"Vaccination is progressing. So far, around 33 million doses have been delivered," von der Leyen said at a briefing, adding that 22 million people across the bloc received the first injections.

She added that the shipments of doses of the three vaccines that were authorized in the bloc will be increased. Additionally, the official noted, new vaccines are to enter the mass immunization program, initiated by the EU in late December 2020, once they are approved by the bloc's medicines regulator, the European Medicines Agency.

At the moment, the EU's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines made by the Pfizer/BioNTech companies with 600 million doses secured by the bloc; the Moderna firm, which is expected to deliver 460 million doses; and the AstraZeneca company, tasked with supplying 400 million doses to the EU.

In addition, the bloc has secured 400 million vaccine shots developed by the Johnson & Johnson firm that are undergoing an evaluation by the EMA. The EU also pre-ordered 300 million and 405 million doses of Sanofi-GSK and CureVac vaccines, respectively, as they are still being developed. Thus, the bloc has secured a total of 2.6 billion doses of vaccines against the coronavirus and expects to inoculate most Europeans by the end of summer.

Notably, the EU's vaccination campaign was significantly slowed down by cuts in vaccine supplies from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca due to production capacity issues.