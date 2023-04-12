Close
European Union Seeks To De-Risk, Not Decouple From China - Executive Vice President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 08:49 PM

The European Union is seeking not to decouple, but to de-risk itself from China, Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The European Union is seeking not to decouple, but to de-risk itself from China, Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

"The EU position is indeed we are not heading towards the decoupling from China, but we are heading towards de-risking and better risk management, avoiding strategic dependency," Dombrovskis said during an event at the American Enterprise Institute.

Dombrovskis pointed out that China is a cooperative partner in some areas such as climate change but remains a socioeconomic competitor.

Dombrovskis said energy is a key example that the European Union has succeeded in reducing natural gas imports from Russia by 80% since the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

Importantly, the bloc did not does not want to develop new dependencies, he also said.

Diversified and resilient supply chains are needed given that China is a dominant supplier of key raw materials and components, Dombrovskis added.

