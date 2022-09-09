European Union to Issue Tourist Visas Only to Russian Journalists or for Family Reasons

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The European Union will impose strict restrictions on issuing tourist visas to Russians, allowing entry from Russia only for family reasons and journalists, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Friday.

Johansson is currently in Finland to discuss a new European policy on visas for Russian citizens.

"The commission will publish guidelines how we will act in this situation and that we make sure that we make easy access for those that apply for visas that are dissidents, that are journalists, for humanitarian reasons, for family reunification, they should be privileged," Johansson told reporters.