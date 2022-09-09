UrduPoint.com

European Union To Make Easy Access To Visas Only For Several Groups Of Russians

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 09:17 PM

European Union to Make Easy Access to Visas Only for Several Groups of Russians

The European Union will impose strict restrictions on issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens, giving easy access to visas only to certain groups of Russians, including those who travel for family reasons, as well as for journalists or dissidents, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The European Union will impose strict restrictions on issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens, giving easy access to visas only to certain groups of Russians, including those who travel for family reasons, as well as for journalists or dissidents, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Friday.

Johansson is currently in Finland to discuss a new European policy on visas for Russian citizens.

"The commission will publish guidelines how we will act in this situation and that we make sure that we make easy access for those that apply for visas that are dissidents, that are journalists, for humanitarian reasons, for family reunification, they should be privileged," Johansson told reporters.

Johansson added that the proposal to freeze tourist visas for Russians belongs to her.

On Tuesday, the European Commission adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Moscow. The decision will complicate visa application process for Russian citizens and impose more restrictions for multiple entry visas.

Travel between Russia and the EU became much easier in 2007 when the agreement came into force. Under the document, visa fees were reduced, the rules for obtaining a multientry visa were simplified, the list of necessary documents was reduced and visas for diplomats were abolished. In late February, after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the EU partially suspended the agreement, canceling preferences for Russian diplomats and other officials, as well as representatives of the Russian business community.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Finland February Visa Family Agreement

Recent Stories

US C-17 carrying food & shelter relief goods lands ..

US C-17 carrying food & shelter relief goods lands at Nur Khan Air Base

12 seconds ago
 Russia Supports IAEA's Call to Stop Shelling of En ..

Russia Supports IAEA's Call to Stop Shelling of Enerhodar, ZNPP - Ulyanov

13 seconds ago
 WHO, WFP to provide health, food assistance to flo ..

WHO, WFP to provide health, food assistance to flood hit people: DC

16 seconds ago
 EU ministers fast-track 'unprecedented' energy pla ..

EU ministers fast-track 'unprecedented' energy plan

18 seconds ago
 CM Sindh decides to plug FP dykes' breaches to avo ..

CM Sindh decides to plug FP dykes' breaches to avoid further flooding of village ..

12 minutes ago
 European Parliament Head Says EU Candidates Should ..

European Parliament Head Says EU Candidates Should Impose Sanctions Against Russ ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.