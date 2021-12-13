UrduPoint.com

European Union Unwilling To Discuss Migrant Crisis With Belarus - Lukashenko

The European Union is unwilling to hold negotiations about migrants attempting to enter European countries on the border with Belarus, and there is no contact with Germany on the issue, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday

"No headway has been made. They may be interested in this, but they don't want to do anything about it. And they don't even need to do anything. They just need a reason to put pressure on Belarus," the Belarusian president said in the interview with the TRT broadcaster.

The president also claimed that there are many other ways for migrants to reach the EU, including the Mediterranean Sea and the Balkans, and noted that they entered Belarus as tourists on an absolutely legal basis.

"(The EU) does not take part in negotiations, though they appointed people to be in charge of negotiations with us. They are probably too busy. There is a lot of problems in the EU now, so we assume they have no time for that," Lukashenko said.

Thousands of migrants have gathered at Belarus' borders with Poland and other neighboring EU countries since early summer. Since the beginning of the year, the Polish border guard has recorded around 40,000 attempts of illegal border crossings by migrants. Poland enhanced its border controls, mobilized extra military, and began the construction of border fences.

