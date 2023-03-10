UrduPoint.com

European Union Welcomes Japan's Decision To Join MPIA - Trade Commissioner

The EU has welcomed Japan's decision to join the multi-party interim appeal arbitration arrangement (MPIA), European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday

"I am pleased that Japan has today decided to join the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement. The MPIA is an alternative system for resolving WTO disputes set up by the EU and key partners in the absence of a functioning Appellate Body, so this shows that our partners are committed to a functioning rules-based system," Dombrovskis said at a press conference in Stockholm.

The European Commission also released a statement that says that Japan's decision demonstrates its commitment, alongside other major international trade players, to the dispute settlement system of the WTO and rules created by the system.

"Existing WTO rules, which still govern the majority of our trade, are our best guardrail against global economic fragmentation. The EU therefore has a fundamental strategic interest in a strong and reformed WTO, and we must continue leading efforts to reform it," the statement said.

The MPIA was established in March 2020 as a temporary solution to the WTO Appellate Body that became non-functioning following a US refusal to consent to the appointment of AB members. Currently, 26 WTO members partake in the MPIA, which is open for all WTO members.

