European Union Welcomes Resumption of Dialogue Between Serbia, Kosovo - Lajcak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) The European Union welcomes the full resumption of dialogue between Serbia and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the prime minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti held a video conference to discuss efforts to resume talks that broke down in 2018.

"We just concluded the virtual meeting with President Vucic and Prime Minister Hoti and I'm glad to say that after the Paris summit and today's meeting, the EU-facilitated dialogue on the comprehensive normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo is back on track after 20 months," Lajcak said.

The EU representative added that leaders from Serbia and Kosovo are set to hold further in-person talks on Thursday.

"As a result of today's meeting, we agreed on the main elements of the process and we also agreed on the agenda of our next meeting that will take place this coming Thursday in Brussels in person," Lajcak remarked.

Representatives from Serbia and Kosovo participated in an online summit that was held at the initiative of Germany and France this past Friday. The EU has taken a leading role in mediating the negotiations after the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue initiative was established by the bloc in 2011.