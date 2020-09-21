European Union Will Not Withdraw Ambassador in Belarus - Borrell

The European Union has no plans to withdraw its diplomatic mission head in Belarus, despite the bloc not recognizing the results of the August 9 presidential election in the country, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The European Union has no plans to withdraw its diplomatic mission head in Belarus, despite the bloc not recognizing the results of the August 9 presidential election in the country, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday.

"It means that tomorrow we are going to withdraw the embassies? No ...

Embassies of the member states, some of them withdraw their embassies, but most of them are still there," Borrell said at a media briefing.

The European External Action Service is currently working to draft a plan for the downgrading of relations between Minsk and Brussels, the bloc's foreign policy chief added, reiterating the EU's belief that the results of the August 9 vote were "falsified."