UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Union's Annual Inflation Rate At 0.4% In August

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:27 PM

European Union's annual inflation rate at 0.4% in August

The European Union's annual inflation rate fell to 0.4% in August from 0.9% a month earlier, the bloc's statistics office said Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The European Union's annual inflation rate fell to 0.4% in August from 0.9% a month earlier, the bloc's statistics office said Thursday. The figure was 1.4% in August 2019, according to Euro-stat. The annual inflation rate in the smaller euro-zone group turned negative in August for the first time in four years to -0.2%, down from 0.4 in July.

The euro-zone/euro area or EA19 represents member states that use the single Currency the euro while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

This August, annual inflation fell in 16 member states, rose in six, and remained stable in five compared to the previous month.

The lowest annual rates were registered in the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus (-2.9%), Greece (-2.3%), and Estonia (-1.3%), Euro-stat said.Hungary (4%), Poland (3.7%), and the Czech Republic (3.5%) posted the highest inflation rates during the same period.

"In August, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.33 percentage points, pp), followed by services (+0.30 pp), non-energy industrial goods (-0.03 pp) and energy (-0.77 pp)," it added.

Related Topics

European Union Same Estonia Poland Czech Republic Cyprus Hungary Greece Euro July August 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

14 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

32 minutes ago

WHO warns of 'alarming rates of transmission' of v ..

2 minutes ago

Youngster killed over dispute

2 minutes ago

Aussie angler rushed to hospital after catch bites ..

2 minutes ago

Accounting Giant Deloitte Hit With $19Mln Fine Ove ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.