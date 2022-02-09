US and European business leaders are urging Japanese authorities to drop the entry ban for foreigners, inasmuch as it is preventing a rebound of the Japanese economy, Adviser to the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan Christopher La Fleur said on Wednesday, during a conference with other European and US business administration representatives in Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) US and European business leaders are urging Japanese authorities to drop the entry ban for foreigners, inasmuch as it is preventing a rebound of the Japanese economy, Adviser to the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan Christopher La Fleur said on Wednesday, during a conference with other European and US business administration representatives in Tokyo.

Japan restricted entry for nonresidents last November to prevent the spread of Omicron.

"The entry ban has really imposed an increasing economic and human cost... and has set back the efforts to revive Japan's economy," La Fleur said.

Japan's authorities are reluctant to cancel the ban due to media's insufficient reports on negative repercussions caused by it, according to European Business Council in Japan Michael Mroczek.

"The government is aware that travel restrictions cause troubles, have a negative impact on the economy," Mroczek added.

Although the Japanese government is unlikely to drop the travel restriction by the end of February, business leaders remain hopeful that there will be some changes at the beginning of March, according to Mroczek.

On November 30, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the closure of Japan's borders to all foreigners due to the spread of the Omicron strain. All visas issued up to December 2 were suspended except for those with residency. Japanese residents and nationals returning from abroad must undergo quarantine for up to ten days and refrain from using public transport.