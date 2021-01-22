Europeans Become More Willing to Receive Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Poll

The desire to take a vaccine against the coronavirus is increasing among the population in Europe, according to poll results from the YouGov polling company, published on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The desire to take a vaccine against the coronavirus is increasing among the population in Europe, according to poll results from the YouGov polling company, published on Friday.

"With coronavirus vaccination programmes continuing apace across the world, data from YouGov's COVID-19 trackers shows that Europeans are increasingly willing to take the vaccine," the pollster said in a statement.

According to the findings, people in nine key European countries � Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the UK � are considerably more willing to get injections.

"The biggest increase has been in Sweden. In our first survey there in mid-November only 45% of Swedes said they would be willing to take the vaccine.

That figure has since increased to 66% who would take the vaccine (or have already done so)," the statement read, adding that another country that also saw a similarly large increase is the UK, where 81 percent of people want to be vaccinated.

Outside of Europe, attitudes towards vaccination are less consistent. In the US, 51 percent of the population have either received the vaccine or are happy to get one. In Asia, the most notable shift in the attitude since mid-December has been in Hong Kong, where willingness to take the vaccine fell to 36 percent. In the middle East, the trend improved in Saudi Arabia, where 51 percent of citizens now want to take the vaccine, while it remained practically the same in the UAE � about 60 percent.