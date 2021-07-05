Europeans Considers Climate Change as Most Serious Global Challenge, New Survey Reveals

About 93% of Europeans believe climate change is the topmost challenge facing the world presently, a fresh poll conducted by Eurobarometer showed on Monday

"More than nine out of ten people surveyed consider climate change to be a serious problem (93%), with almost eight out of ten (78%) considering it to be very serious. When asked to pick out the single most serious problem facing the world, over a quarter (29%) chose either climate change (18%), deterioration of nature (7%) or health problems due to pollution (4%)," the pollster said in a release.

According to the survey concerning policy response to the challenge, 90% agree that greenhouse gas emissions should be drastically reduced while ensuring that the EU is climate carbon-neutral by 2050.

Also, 64% of EU citizens are noted to have been taking individual climate action and consciously making sustainable choices in their daily lives.

The Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, expressed that the pandemic has not deterred Europeans from supporting climate action adding that the result of the Eurobarometer is a rallying call for politicians to take action.

The survey was conducted among 26,669 citizens from different social and demographic groups across 27 EU Member States between 15 March and 14 April 2021 through online and in-person questionnaires.