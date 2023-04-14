UrduPoint.com

Europeans' Interest In Business, Tourist Trips To Russia Persists - Russian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Europeans are still interested in making business and tourist trips to Russia, despite the anti-Russian rhetoric, Aleksey Klimov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's consular department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

In the first quarter of 2023, foreign missions of the Russian Foreign Ministry in European countries issued 48,500 visas, including 27,600 tourist and 8,200 business visas, according to the diplomat.

"Despite the fact that these indicators are relatively low (when compared to pre-pandemic times ” a drop of about 10 times), the absolute figures indicate that citizens of European countries are interested in both business and tourist trips to Russia, despite the anti-Russian propaganda," Klimov said.

