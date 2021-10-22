Europeans Progressively See Putin as Defender of Traditional Values - Expert

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments on conservatism in Russia and equality narrative in the West represents the opinion of an average European, making him appear as a stronghold of traditional values, Igor Pellicciari, a professor of International Relations at the Luiss University of Rome and the University of Urbino, told Sputnik.

Speaking at the annual Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Putin said that "moderate conservatism" is the most reasonable stance at a time when the world is going through a "structural breakdown."

"Russia has already become a starting point for liberal European conservatism. Cancel culture has gone so far that Russia is now becoming something of a stronghold of traditional values. Therefore, in my opinion, Putin may be more popular in the West than in Russia, because people see him as a leader who represents the opinion of the average white European," the expert said.

Pellicciari argued that Putin's conservatism comments are not so much about ideology as about choice. They resonate with what "an average European who is witnessing the demolition of Christopher Columbus' statue" thinks, the expert said.

"(Putin) simply stands up for traditional European values when nobody in the West does," he said, adding that "today, the middle class of Europe sees its values in Putin, who says things that European political leaders no longer say."

The plenary session of the 18th international Valdai Discussion Club took place in the Russian city of Sochi on Thursday. Politicians, diplomats, economists, business people and prominent representatives of other expert areas gather at Valdai to discuss most pressing issues of the past year.