Europeans to force UN Security Council meeting on Ethiopia: diplomats

The UN Security Council will hold its first meeting on the conflict in Ethiopia's dissident Tigray region Tuesday at the request of European members after African countries pulled out of organizing it

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The UN Security Council will hold its first meeting on the conflict in Ethiopia's dissident Tigray region Tuesday at the request of European members after African countries pulled out of organizing it.

France, Britain, Belgium, Germany and Estonia want to "raise the issue" of the weeks-long fighting, a European diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The behind-closed-doors discussion had earlier been cancelled after South Africa, Niger, Tunisia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines withdrew their request because envoys are yet to travel to Ethiopia.