Europeans Trying to Disregard Issue of Biological Laboratories in Ukraine - Gavrilov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) European politicians are making attempts to disregard the issue of biological laboratories in Ukraine, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said on Wednesday.

"They are trying to silence this topic in every possible way. They interrupt us, they don't let us talk, they say it's a fake, and there is no place on the forum for spreading such disinformation. That is, I did not notice any desire to discuss anything among Europeans or anyone," the diplomat told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.