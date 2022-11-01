UrduPoint.com

Europeans Trying To Exclude Russia From Various Formats, But It's Impossible - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) European partners are pursuing their policy in such a way as to exclude Russia from various formats, including those related to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, but in some situations this is absolutely impossible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at a press conference following a trilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi.

During a press conference, the president was asked how the results of the summit in Sochi correlated with the talks between Aliyev and Pashinyan at the first meeting of the European Political Community in Prague in early October.

"As for the meeting in Prague without the participation of Russia.

Why without our participation ” it is clear to us, and there is no need to explain to anyone. Our European partners are pursuing their policy in such a way as to try to exclude Russia from all formats. It is completely clear, that in some situations it is absolutely unrealistic, it is impossible, for example, as in this case," Putin said.

He noted that, for its part, Russia Federation always welcomed any efforts aimed at a settlement.

"Therefore, as far as how it correlates, it correlates in a quite natural way, and we support everything that is aimed at reducing confrontation and settling, as I have already said about this," Putin stressed.

Prime Minister Russia Prague Vladimir Putin Sochi Turkish Lira October

More Stories From World

