Europe's 6-Week Decline In New COVID-19 Cases Comes To End - WHO Regional Director

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Europe's 6-Week Decline in New COVID-19 Cases Comes to End - WHO Regional Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Europe saw the number of new coronavirus infections rise by 9 percent to above one million last week, which brought the six-week decline in new infections to a close, Hans Henri Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said Thursday.

"Last week, new cases of COVID-19 in Europe rose nine percent to just above one million. This brought a promising six-week decline in new cases to an end, with more than half of our region seeing increasing numbers of new infections. We are seeing a resurgence in Central and Eastern Europe. New cases are also on the rise in several Western European countries where rates were already high," Kluge told a press conference.

