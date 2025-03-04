(@FahadShabbir)

Kourou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Minutes before it was scheduled to launch Monday, the first commercial mission of Europe's new heavy-lift rocket Ariane 6 was called off due to an "anomaly" on the ground.

It was the latest of several postponements for the rocket as Europe seeks to secure independent access to space amid a shock rapprochement between Moscow and Washington.

"An anomaly was detected... a valve was found to be dysfunctional on one of the pipes that refuel the launcher," said Ariane chief David Cavailloles.

The launch had been scheduled to blast off from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana at 1:24 pm (1624 GMT) Monday.

While there had been some scattered rain in Kourou, teams on the ground had received the green light until just minutes before blast off.

"The only possible decision now is to postpone the launch," said Cavailloles.

"I have no doubt that we will have another flight again soon," he added.

The launch was postponed as Europe seeks to reduce its reliance on the United States for security -- and the European space industry struggles to remain competitive with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The launcher was intended to place a French military satellite in orbit at an altitude of around 800 kilometres (500 miles) above Earth.

Europe has not been able to use Russia's Soyuz rockets since Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022, while the workhorse Ariane 5 was retired in 2023.