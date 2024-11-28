'Europe's Best' Liverpool Aim To Pile Pain On Man City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Jude Bellingham said Real Madrid were beaten by "the best-performing team in Europe" as Liverpool's dismantling of the Spanish giants set a new bar in Arne Slot's stunning start at Anfield.
Beleaguered Manchester City are next to run the gauntlet against the rampant Reds on Sunday as Liverpool sense the opportunity to land a knockout blow to Pep Guardiola's men in the Premier League title race.
Slot has won 17 and drawn one of his 19 matches in all competitions since replacing a legendary figure in Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool enjoy a commanding eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League and have one foot in the last 16 of the Champions League as the only side in the competition with a perfect record from five games.
Overcoming the might of Madrid was the sweetest one so far as Slott did what Klopp could not do during his glorious reign in leaving the kings of the Champions League with a bloodied nose.
Liverpool had not won in the previous eight meetings between the clubs, including defeats in the 2018 and 2022 Champions League finals.
"You know how special it is to play against a club that won this Champions League so many times, are the reigning champions and were a pain in the ass for Liverpool many times as well," said Slot.
"We are happy where we are but we are not getting carried away by only winning in a group-stage game. This club wants more than only winning group-stage games."
Slot described the visits of Madrid and City within the space of five days as an "incredible week".
Halfway through they remain unscathed and are big favourites to take a huge step towards just a second league title in 35 years on Sunday.
Even at their strongest under Guardiola, City have not won in front of an Anfield crowd since 2003.
This version of the English champions is winless in six games and suffering from an existential crisis of confidence.
City blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord on Tuesday on the back of Guardiola's first ever five-game losing streak as a coach.
