Europe's Bike Industry Hits Bumps As Cycling Craze Cools

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) At a bicycle trade fair in Stuttgart, steep discounts on brand-new models hint at the turmoil roiling the industry now that a pandemic-fuelled cycling craze has faded.

price cuts of 20 to 30 percent were not unheard of at this month's event in the southwestern German city, where sellers sought to offload surplus stock in the face of falling demand.

Long gone are the days when Covid-related shutdowns inspired a surge in bicycle sales in 2020-2022, as people looked for more outdoor recreation or tried to avoid using public transport.

At Electrolyte, a company that makes customised electric bikes in southern Germany, orders jumped 50 percent during the pandemic and customers faced months-long wait times because of disruptions to global supply chains.

But the mood today is very different.

"The war between Russia and Ukraine has played a role, with high inflation leading people to think twice before spending their money," said Oliver Arlt, sales manager at Electrolyte.

Sales at the company were down 15 percent last year.

"The market is changing a lot right now," said Burkhard Stork, president of the German bicycle industry association ZIV.

In Germany, Europe's largest economy, sales of conventional bicycles declined 20 percent over the first five months of 2023 compared with the period a year earlier, according to ZIV.

E-bike sales were down 12 percent.

Stork expects 2024 to be a "difficult" year for the industry. Fewer new launches are also expected as manufacturers try to extend the lifetime of unsold models.

