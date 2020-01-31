(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The challenges and opportunities facing the European Union will not change with the United Kingdom's departure, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, which marks London's exit from the bloc.

"Let there be no doubt that the challenges that Europe faces and the opportunities that it can grasp have not changed because of Brexit," von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with European Parliament President David Sassoli and European Council President Charles Michel.

Specifying these challenges, the commission president listed climate change and the implementation of the European Green Deal, being at the forefront of the digital revolution, effectively and humanely managing migration and building strong partnerships across the globe.

"And as part of this, we want to have the best possible relation with the United Kingdom but it will never be as good as membership," the official added.

The UK is due to leave the European Union at 23:00 GMT. The next 11 months are allotted to a transition period for the sides to settle the pending issues in how they want their future relations to look.