UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe's Challenges, Opportunities To Persist After Brexit - Von Der Leyen

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:51 PM

Europe's Challenges, Opportunities to Persist After Brexit - von der Leyen

The challenges and opportunities facing the European Union will not change with the United Kingdom's departure, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, which marks London's exit from the bloc

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The challenges and opportunities facing the European Union will not change with the United Kingdom's departure, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, which marks London's exit from the bloc.

"Let there be no doubt that the challenges that Europe faces and the opportunities that it can grasp have not changed because of Brexit," von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with European Parliament President David Sassoli and European Council President Charles Michel.

Specifying these challenges, the commission president listed climate change and the implementation of the European Green Deal, being at the forefront of the digital revolution, effectively and humanely managing migration and building strong partnerships across the globe.

"And as part of this, we want to have the best possible relation with the United Kingdom but it will never be as good as membership," the official added.

The UK is due to leave the European Union at 23:00 GMT. The next 11 months are allotted to a transition period for the sides to settle the pending issues in how they want their future relations to look.

Related Topics

Europe Parliament European Union London David United Kingdom Brexit From Best

Recent Stories

Empower bonded labour through unions

4 minutes ago

Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

7 minutes ago

EU Council Chief Says Bloc Ambivalent About Brexit ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Korean P ..

7 minutes ago

China to work with WHO to safeguard regional, glob ..

7 minutes ago

Chinese biotech firm AnPac Bio makes Nasdaq debut

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.