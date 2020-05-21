UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 170,000

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:45 PM

Europe's coronavirus death toll tops 170,000

Europe's coronavirus death toll passed 170,000 on Thursday, with the lion's share of deaths recorded in the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Spain, according to an AFP tally at 1230 GMT Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Europe's coronavirus death toll passed 170,000 on Thursday, with the lion's share of deaths recorded in the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Spain, according to an AFP tally at 1230 GMT Thursday.

With 170,032 deaths out of 1,957,819 cases, Europe is the hardest hit continent by the pandemic that has swept the globe since it first emerged in China in December.

Britain has the highest death toll in Europe with 35,704 fatalities, followed by Italy with 32,330, France with 28,132 and Spain's 27,888.

The tallies are collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Related Topics

World Europe China France Spain Italy United Kingdom December From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

37 minutes ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

49 minutes ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

49 minutes ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

2 hours ago

Moldova's High Court Declares Amendments to Law on ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.